BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details

Both BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles will be made available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 12:54 PM
BMW Motorrad India has launched the new F 850 GS Pro and F 850 GS Adventure Pro motorcycles in the country in BS6 avatars. The BMW F 850 GS Pro comes at a starting price of 12.5 lakh and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro has been priced at 13.25 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Both the adventure motorcycles will be made available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Customers can book the bikes at BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country while deliveries for these will commence in June. The bikes will come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Customers will also be offered Road-Side Assistance and a 24x7 365 days package.

(Also read | BMW bikes may soon get width adjustable seats)

The standard equipment on both the bikes have been enhanced when compared to outgoing models. The latest BMW F 850 GS will be made available in ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye Package, offering power and torque and featuring more distinctive touring characteristics for off-roading. In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the bike comes with hand-protector bars and black fixed fork tubes. The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl further accentuate its luxury appeal.

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand has been designed for long trips and demanding terrains. BMW Mottorad has equipped it for longer journeys with standard equipment such as TFT display, USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC. The bike will be made available in ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package. In the former style, the bikes features Kalamata metallic matt paintwork combined with gold rims and fixed fork tubes. The latter style features Black Storm metallic colour scheme.

(Also read | BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India)

Mechanically, both the bikes come with liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox, generating 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The bikes offer Rain and Road riding modes combined with safety features such as ABS and the ASC automatic stability control.

Both the bikes get Connectivity features with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. Riders can make telephone calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection. The BMW Mottorad Connected app also offers practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad BMW F 850 GS BMW F 850 GS Adventure BMW BMW Motorrad India
