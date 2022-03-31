BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India

Save from price increment there is no other change on the BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer which continues along with features such as full-LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS.

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike on its entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle, the G 310 GS. The company has marginally hiked the pricing of the bike from ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Save from price increment there is no other change on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continues along with the same set of features such as full-LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS. It has been made available in three colour choices including Rallye Style, Polar White, and Cosmic Black (Style Triple Black).

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same 313cc, single-cylinder engine which is BS 6-compliant. This engine is known to churn out 33.5bhp of power and 28Nm of peak torque. And comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. For suspension duties, the bike uses upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. Moreover, other hardware components include a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, disc brakes on both ends, and a dual-channel ABS.

It is worth nothing that despite the latest price increment, the motorcycle continues to remain more affordable than its arch rival the KTM 390 Adventure. The latter, however, sports a longer features list and a more powerful engine.

This is the second price hike announcement on the latest iteration of the motorcycle. Meanwhile, the India-made G 310 GS has also made its way to the Japanese market where it retails at a price tag of JPY 708,000 (converts to ₹4.79 lakh).

