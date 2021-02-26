2021 BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler launched in India

BMW has launched the new R nineT and R nineT Scrambler scrambler bikes in the Indian market. While the R nineT has been priced at ₹18,50,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the R nineT Scrambler has been priced slightly lower at ₹16,75,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Both the bikes have been introduced as completely built-up units (CBU) models in the country and are available for bookings across all the BMW Motorrad India dealerships, starting from Friday.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today."

The new BMW R nineT has been introduced in a range of colour options including Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt. The R nineT Scrambler features four new colour options such as Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt.

"We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day," Pawah added











