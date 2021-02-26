In pics: BMW launches 2021 R nineT, R nineT Scrambler motorcycles 6 Photos . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 02:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk Both 2021 BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler bikes come with a standard warranty for three years/ unlimited kilometers. 1/6BMW has launched the new R nineT (L) and R nineT Scrambler scrambler bikes in the Indian market at ₹18,50,000 and ₹16,75,000 respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, Gurugram). 2/6Both the bikes have been introduced as completely built-up units (CBU) models in the country and are now available for bookings across all the BMW Motorrad India dealerships. (In pic: BMW R nineT.) 3/6Both the motorcycles come based on the same 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder four-stroke engine featuring DOHC cylinder head, four valves and two camshafts and shaft drive. (In pic: BMW R nineT in Night Black matt) 4/6The bikes' powertrain is known to deliver a maximum power output of 109 Hp at 7,520 rpm and a peak torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission. It propels the motorcycles from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds. Both bikes are capable of achieving a top speed of 200 kmph. (In pic: The BMW R nineT Scrambler) 5/6Some of the key features on the bikes include two standard riding modes – Rain and Road, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD). (In pic: R nineT in Mineral White metallic) 6/6The new BMW R nineT has been introduced in a range of colour options including Blackstorm Metallic, Brushed Aluminium and Option 719 Aluminium, among others. The R nineT Scrambler features four new colour options such as Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White and Black Storm Metallic, among others. (In pic: R nineT Scrambler)