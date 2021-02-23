BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 Classic in the country. The all-new BMW R 18 Classic can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards through the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

Following the premiere of the BMW R 18 last year, BMW Motorrad India has now introduced the second member of its new cruiser segment: The R 18 Classic. The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a nostalgic touring bike that echoes the beginnings of great touring cruiser models.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad made a striking entry into the cruiser segment with the BMW R 18. Building on the success and popularity of BMW’s first cruiser in India, we now present the BMW R 18 Classic with a reimagined, even more iconic character. The eye-catching styling of the BMW R 18 Classic adds on to the riding experience and evokes the emotions of a bygone era. While the design calls on the historic roots, the state-of-the-art technology and riding dynamics provide the most authentic, unparalleled experience one can enjoy on two wheels. This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments."

In the all-new BMW R 18 Classic, a timeless design is merged with clear-cut yet contemporary technology to create a fascinating overall concept – offering a riding experience that is as cultivated as it is emotional. While the R 18 is purist in style, the R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED additional headlights and 16-inch front wheel. It features the largest displacement boxer engine ever built by BMW.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is available at the following ex-showroom price – The all-new BMW R 18 Classic ‘First Edition’ : INR 24,00,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW R 18 Classic comes with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Roadside Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. The all-new BMW R 18 Classic The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is BMW Motorrad’s interpretation of a cruiser that continues in the brand’s tradition and confidently exhibits the style of the times gone by. Its purity of functional and stylish design elements such as the double cradle frame, the tear drop tank, the exposed driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936.

