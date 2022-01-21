HT Auto
Home Auto News BMW bikes may soon get width adjustable seats

BMW bikes may soon get width adjustable seats

The new seat design by BMW Motorrad proves an incredibly simple way to increase the width of the motorcycle seats.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 09:58 AM
BMW intends to raise the game much higher for its upcoming R 1250 GS adventure bike with the new seat.
BMW intends to raise the game much higher for its upcoming R 1250 GS adventure bike with the new seat.

While height adjustable seats are already found in plenty of the regular motorcycles these days, BMW Motorrad is now developing new seats which can also be adjusted for width. Needless to say, BMW intends to raise the game much higher for its upcoming R 1250 GS adventure bike with the upcoming saddle design.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 1
₹ 37,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Essel Energy Get 7 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 7
₹ 42,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 Gs
313 cc
₹ 2.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw F 900 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw F 900 R
895 cc
₹ 10.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw F 900 Xr
895 cc
₹ 10.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new seat design by BMW proves an incredibly simple way to increase the width of the motorcycle seats. Also, similar design is present for bicycles and it only makes one wonder why isn't it in use for motorbikes already? 

As per the newly leaked patent images seen on Cycleworld.com, the seat is split three ways with the rear two adjustable pieces for increasing width, while the front element is fixed as normal. Each section also seems to have its own seat covers.

Patents filed by BMW show a width-adjustable motorcycle saddle made up of three separate sections.
Patents filed by BMW show a width-adjustable motorcycle saddle made up of three separate sections. (Cycleworld.com)

In the normal settings, the seat appears to be like any other regular seat but with the cover off, the design reveals that the two back sections are pivoted from their outer front corners and supported on curved runners underneath. Although what's needed to be noted is that while the rear halves sections can be swung outward for increasing the overall width, the process does create a central gap in the process.

The patent reveals that the setup uses threaded fasteners to lock seat into place. This indicates that the seat adjustment may not be as quick as one would want it. In other words, the rider has to first loosen the fasteners underneath, shift the sides to the desired position, then retighten the fasteners to hold the seat sides in place.

The two rear sections are supported by slotted runners underneath, and can pivot on them.
The two rear sections are supported by slotted runners underneath, and can pivot on them. (Cycleworld.com)

In the normal settings, the seat appears to be like any other regular seat but with the cover off, the design reveals that the two back sections are pivoted from their outer front corners and supported on curved runners underneath. Although what's needed to be noted is that while the rear halves sections can be swung outward for streching out the overall width, the process does create a central gap in the process.

The patent reveals that the setup uses threaded fasteners to lock seat into place. This indicates that the seat adjustment may not be as quick as one would want it. In other words, the rider has to first loosen the fasteners underneath, shift the sides to the desired position, then retighten the fasteners to hold the seat sides in place. And it may be tedious. 

|#+|

However, there are also other possibilities the patent talks about -“a further aspect of the invention provides that the adjusting device can be actuated electrically and/or manually. Accordingly, the adjusting device comprises an electric motor and/or a mechanical mechanism, by means of which the two pivoting sections can be pivoted."

Whatever the case may be, don't expect the new seat to arrive in the BMW models anytime sooner than 2023 or 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad BMW bikes BMW GS BMW R 1250 GS
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
Skoda Slavia production starts in India
Skoda Slavia production starts in India
Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access
Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access
Toyota pauses manufacturing amid surging Covid-19 cases
Toyota pauses manufacturing amid surging Covid-19 cases
Bajaj Twinner nameplate trademarked: Will it be a twin-cylinder Pulsar?
Bajaj Twinner nameplate trademarked: Will it be a twin-cylinder Pulsar?

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city