In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.
