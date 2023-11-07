In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar F250 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less