In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Pulsar NS 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Pulsar ns 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 92,182
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|64.75 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|12 PS PS