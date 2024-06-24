HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Passion Plus

Bajaj CT 125X vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Passion Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Passion plus
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 74,016₹ 76,301
Mileage59.6 kmpl75 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc97.2 cc
Power10.9 PS PS5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualConstant mesh, 4 speed
Displacement
124.497.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiAir cooled, 4 stroke
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf (with i3S) & Kick
Gear Box
5 SpeedYes
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel injection
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Length
6931982 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1235 mm
Height
810 mm1087 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueYes
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbYes
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbYes
Headlight
HelogenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85384,579
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01676,301
RTO
6,4516,104
Insurance
6,3862,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,817

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusnull | Petrol | Manual76,301**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusnull | Petrol | Manual76,301**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual79,800 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Shine

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0.
    Hero motorcycles and scooters to get more expensive from…
    24 Jun 2024
    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     