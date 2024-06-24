In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 76,301
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|75 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS