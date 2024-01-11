Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 vs Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Atum Version 1.0
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
STD
₹74,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Odysse Electric Hawk
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,68173,999
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6911,590

