Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 On Road Price in Delhi

78,681*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Atum Version 1.0 Price in Delhi

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 STD₹ 78,680
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 78,681*On-Road Price
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,999
Insurance
3,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,681
EMI@1,691/mo
Atumobile News

Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.
Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent
28 Jul 2021
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?
9 Feb 2024
Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
8 Feb 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
8 Feb 2024
Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
