In 2026 Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Price starts at Rs. 61,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Atum Version 1.0 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Atum Version 1.0 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atum version 1.0
|Shine
|Brand
|Atumobile
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,500
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-