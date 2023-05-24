You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile

Developer Tencent Games and Ducati have announced a partnership that will see the latter’s motorcycles in the mobile video game PUBG (previously known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds). Ducati enthusiasts playing the game can now ride the Panigale V4 S, which was rolled out earlier this year with the latest version of PUBG (V2.6).

The battle royale-style game remains one of the most popular globally, wherein 100 players fight to win the game until one player or team is left standing. The Ducati Panigale V4 S can be had in either Traditional Red, Black Phantom, Crimson Storm, or Swift Mirage colour options within the game.

Also Read : Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits of up to ₹4 lakh: Details

Speaking about the collaboration, Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile said, “We’re very excited to bring Ducati’s Panigale V4 S and Ducati-themed gear into PUBG Mobile for players to enjoy. Ducati’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with PUBG Mobile’s. Their vehicles’ unmistakable Italian design, combined with their sleek elegance and sheer power, will make players feel fantastic."

Speaking on the partnership, Alessandro Cicognani - Head of Licensing, Merchandising and Corporate Sponsorship, Ducati, said, “We can’t wait for PUBG MOBILE players to experience the Ducati Panigale V4 S in all its beauty. Giving players the chance to experience the ultimate supersport bike inside their favourite game is something we were delighted to collaborate with the PUBG MOBILE team on. We hope the Panigale will have a lasting impact on players."

Apart from the motorcycle, players can also bag a host of Ducati virtual merchandise including a Ducati-inspired Crimson Storm helmet, Ducati Sport C2 trousers, Ducati Speed Evo C2 jacket, Ducati Corse City C2 boots as well as the Ducati hooded sweatshirt and Swift Mirage backpack.

Players will have to update the game on their smartphones to the latest version V2.6 to enjoy the Ducati Panigale V4 S. This won’t be PUBG Mobile’s first automotive partnership. Tencent has previously collaborated with automakers like Dodge, Tesla, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Koenigsegg, which also turned out to be immensely popular within the game.

First Published Date: