Yamaha R2 pre-bookings open ahead of August 27 debut

Yamaha has officially started accepting pre-bookings for its upcoming R2 supersport in India, ahead of the motorcycle’s scheduled launch on August 27. Customers can reserve the motorcycle by paying ₹10,000, and the booking amount is fully refundable.

Yamaha is also expected to give priority at launch to customers who place their bookings before the motorcycle is officially introduced. The manufacturer will also offer 100 lucky customers the opportunity to meet Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP riders.

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The R2 is expected to expand Yamaha’s sports bike line-up without replacing the R15. Instead, it will occupy a higher position in the range and target buyers looking for a larger and more powerful alternative to the R15.

Expected engine and rivals

Yamaha has not disclosed the R2’s final engine specifications yet. The motorcycle is expected to use a single-cylinder petrol engine with a displacement in the 200cc-220cc range.

The engine is likely to follow the high-revving character associated with the R15, while offering a step up in performance because of its larger displacement. Yamaha has also not confirmed the power output, although the R2 is expected to produce performance competing with its main competitors.

The motorcycle will take on the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR. Both rivals produce around 25 bhp, indicating the performance bracket Yamaha could target with the R2.

Also Read : Yamaha brings back MotoGP editions of R15 V4 and MT-15; FZ range gets new colours

Price and R15 changes

The R2 is expected to be priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. For reference, the current R15 range starts at ₹1.57 lakh for the R15 S and extends to ₹1.98 lakh for the range-topping R15 M.

The new motorcycle will be manufactured in India and exported to other global markets. With bookings now open, Yamaha is expected to reveal more details about the R2 before its August 27 launch.

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