Yamaha brings back MotoGP editions of R15 V4 and MT-15; FZ range gets new colours

Yamaha has reintroduced the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the R15 V4 and MT-15 Version 2.0 in India. The company says the special editions return following customer demand. Alongside the return of the MotoGP editions, Yamaha has also refreshed the FZ range with new colour options for the 2026 model year.

MotoGP editions return

The MotoGP editions receive exclusive racing-inspired graphics across the fuel tank, tank shrouds and side panels. Apart from the cosmetic updates, both motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged.

The Yamaha R15 V4 continues to be powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slip-and-assist clutch along with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Other key features include upside-down front forks, a traction control system, dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter on select variants.

Yamaha MT 15 - Moto GP

The MT-15 Version 2.0 uses the same 155cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering identical power and torque figures. It also comes with a six-speed gearbox, VVA technology, upside-down front forks, traction control and single-channel ABS.

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Yamaha FZ

Fresh colours for the FZ range

As part of the colour update for the FZ lineup, Yamaha has introduced a new Ice Storm shade for the 2026 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. The existing Matte Black version has also been updated with revised graphics. The FZ-S Fi Standard is now available in a new Metallic Black finish.

Mechanically, the FZ motorcycles remain unchanged. Both continue with a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. The FZ-S Fi Hybrid additionally features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator-based hybrid assist system, along with features such as stop-and-start technology and smartphone connectivity.

Prices

The updated FZ-S Fi Hybrid is priced at ₹1,39,200 (ex-showroom), while the FZ-S Fi Standard is available at ₹1,29,880 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha R15 V4 MotoGP Edition is priced at ₹1,76,050 (ex-showroom), while the MT-15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition carries a price tag of ₹1,77,230 (ex-showroom).

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