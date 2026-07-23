HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Yamaha Patents New Electric Scooter's Design. What It Reveals

Yamaha patents new electric scooter's design. What it reveals

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2026, 10:12 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

If Yamaha launches the new electric scooter in India, it will join the siblings like Aerox-E and EC-06.

Yamaha EV
If Yamaha launches the new electric scooter in India, it will join the siblings like Aerox-E and EC-06. (AMCN)
Yamaha EV
If Yamaha launches the new electric scooter in India, it will join the siblings like Aerox-E and EC-06.
Yamaha AEROX-E
EMI starting at just
₹3,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Yamaha seems to be working on a new electric scooter. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has filed a design patent for the upcoming electric scooter in Japan. The leaked design patent has revealed quite a few details about the EV. With legacy two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, etc., ramping up their EV game, Yamaha seems not to stay behind in the race.

Yamaha sells two electric scooters in the Indian market, the Aerox-E and EC-06. Considering the rapidly growing demand for electric two-wheelers in India, the newly patented EV could be an addition to Yamaha's electric vehicle portfolio in the country. However, the OEM is tight-lipped about the possible launch of the model in the Indian market.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
₹1.17 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha Aerox-e (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha AEROX-E
₹2.82 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹3,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha Aerox 155 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
₹1.35 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha R3 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R3 2026
₹4.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹6,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha Tenere 700 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Tenere 700
₹8 Lakhs - 9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,100/ month
Check Eligibility

What the leaked design patent reveals

The design of the new Yamaha electric scooter, as the patent image shows, is quite contemporary and sporty. It features a layered apron with sharp edges and a sleek, floating-style tail section. The EV gets a TFT instrument cluster. Expect it to get Bluetooth connectivity. Interestingly, there is no conventional keyhole, which suggests the new Yamaha electric scooter would come with a keyless starting mechanism.

The design patent also reveals that the new electric scooter gets a centrally mounted motor, which channels power to the rear wheels via a belt. The battery pack seems to be positioned under the seat, which hints the EV could come with a swappable battery. For suspension, the EV could use telescopic front forks and dual springs at the rear. The EV would be running on 12-inch alloy wheels, and it would use a single disc at both ends for braking duty.

Interestingly, the overall design of the upcoming Yamaha electric scooter seems to be more conventional and practical than the EC-06 and Aerox-E, which hints that it would be meant for day-to-day commuting and could possibly come as a more affordable option for customers if launched in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2026, 10:12 am IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha EC06 Yamaha Aerox E electric scooter electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.