Yamaha patents new electric scooter's design. What it reveals

Yamaha seems to be working on a new electric scooter. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has filed a design patent for the upcoming electric scooter in Japan. The leaked design patent has revealed quite a few details about the EV. With legacy two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto , Hero MotoCorp , etc., ramping up their EV game, Yamaha seems not to stay behind in the race.

If Yamaha launches the new electric scooter in India, it will join the siblings like Aerox-E and EC-06.

Yamaha sells two electric scooters in the Indian market, the Aerox-E and EC-06. Considering the rapidly growing demand for electric two-wheelers in India, the newly patented EV could be an addition to Yamaha's electric vehicle portfolio in the country. However, the OEM is tight-lipped about the possible launch of the model in the Indian market.

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What the leaked design patent reveals

The design of the new Yamaha electric scooter, as the patent image shows, is quite contemporary and sporty. It features a layered apron with sharp edges and a sleek, floating-style tail section. The EV gets a TFT instrument cluster. Expect it to get Bluetooth connectivity. Interestingly, there is no conventional keyhole, which suggests the new Yamaha electric scooter would come with a keyless starting mechanism.

The design patent also reveals that the new electric scooter gets a centrally mounted motor, which channels power to the rear wheels via a belt. The battery pack seems to be positioned under the seat, which hints the EV could come with a swappable battery. For suspension, the EV could use telescopic front forks and dual springs at the rear. The EV would be running on 12-inch alloy wheels, and it would use a single disc at both ends for braking duty.

Interestingly, the overall design of the upcoming Yamaha electric scooter seems to be more conventional and practical than the EC-06 and Aerox-E, which hints that it would be meant for day-to-day commuting and could possibly come as a more affordable option for customers if launched in India.

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