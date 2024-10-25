Yamaha FZ range, Fascino and RayZR get offers ahead of Diwali

India Yamaha Motor has announced a few offers for the festive season that is currently going on in India. The offers will be applicable only to FZ Series, Fascino, and RayZR models. Yamaha has not announced when the offers will end but it can be expected that these offers are there for a limited time only.

The FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0, and FZ Fi get a cashback of ₹7,000 and a low down payment of ₹7,999. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid get a cashback of up to ₹4,000 and a low down payment of ₹2,999.

There are no discounts or offers on YZF-R3, MT-03, YZF-R15M, YZF-R15 V4, YZF-R15S V3, MT-15 V2 and Aerox 155.

