While fossil fuel vehicles face various difficulties in winter, electric cars too face their own problems in cold weather

A major issue EV owners face during winter is decreased range

Here are some key tips to help you get the most range out of your electric car in winter

Plug-in and pre-heat the electric car before you hop in and start driving

Driving slow and in Eco mode will fetch you best range in winter

Always check and keep the tyres properly inflated as cold weather reduces air pressure and impacting the range negatively

Plug in and keep the electric car's battery topped up to optimum level whenever possible to get the best range

Choose your route wisely to get the best possible range from your electric car

Following these tips can ensure you get the best possible range from your electric car
