In pics: 2025 Yamaha R3 is modern and refreshed, finally gets new features
The 2025 Yamaha R3 gets a refreshed design all around including new lights and bodywork. There are also new features added to the bike. However, there
...
The 2025 Yamaha R3 gets a refreshed sportier design than the outgoing model. The new lighting, fairing and even the minor updates to its rear end make the bike look more aggressive.
The motorcycle now gets new signature LED DRLs, in addition to LED headlamp, and turn signals. The headlamp gets a projector for a focused beam and gets a central hidden placement inside the air-intake vent.
The side fairing has also been redesigned to make the two-wheeler look even more aggressive this time. It competes with the Aprilia RS457, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 500.
The rear section doesn't get bigger updates but a rather minor lift. The 2025 R3 will likely be offered in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), much like the current model commanding a premium
There is an all-new LCD instrument cluster which gets Bluetooth connectivity features. There is also a new 5-volt USB-A socket.
The R3 now comes with an assist and slipper clutch. The engine block is made of a ‘high-silicon aluminium alloy’ with an offset cylinder design. The alloy wheels get a 10-spoke design with accented paint.
The R3 draws power from the 321 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine putting out 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The exhaust has a short muffler design centralising mass for improved flick-ability.
The bike uses a 298 mm floating-mount front disc brake whereas the rear gets a 220 mm disc with dual-channel ABS. For suspension, the bike gets KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.
The bike gets a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for authentic supersport style and close to 50:50 weight distribution for improved overall control. The bike is offered in three colours - Team Yamaha Blue, a Matte Stealth Black and a Lunar White with Nebula Blue.
The R3 is known for its engine refinement combined with oodles of performance across the rev band. We expect the same to be true for this model since not much has been changed mechanically with the MY2025 version.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 22:38 PM IST
