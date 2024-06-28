Five best tips and tricks to get the best range from your electric scooter

Electric scooters are slowly becoming popular in the Indian market. They are a great solution for people who are looking for a two-wheeler only for daily commutes that are limited within the city. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly attractive to buyers due to their significantly lower cost of ownership and lower running costs per kilometer. Additionally, the surge in demand can be attributed to the exorbitant price of petrol and the stricter emission regulations, which have led to a steep increase in the price of internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

However, the biggest downside of riding an electric two-wheeler is the riding range. Where a petrol-powered scooter could be refilled in a matter of minutes, the electric scooter would take a few hours. Then there is also range anxiety because you cannot find a charger nearby but you would be able to find a fuel pump nearby. So, knowing a few tips and tricks if you own an electric scooter or you are planning to buy one might come in handy.

Also Read : Is your car cabin dirty & stinky? Five amazing tips to keep it clean