Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out

Yamaha Motor India has updated their motorcycle lineup with new colourways and cosmetic changes. Because of this, the pricing of the motorcycles has also been revised. Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to any of the motorcycles. It is important to note that these changes have not made their way to the recently launched YZF-R3 and MT-03.

The R15 V4 now gets a new colour scheme - Vivid Magenta Metallic. It will be sold exclusively through Yamaha's Blue Square outlets. Apart from this, the existing Racing Blue and Metallic Red shades have undergone cosmetic upgrades and will now sport refreshing tones and sportier graphics. The Metallic Red colour scheme is priced at ₹1.82 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Vivid Magenta Metallic and Racing Blue colour schemes cost ₹1.87 lakh ex-showroom.

The FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Deluxe now boasts an all-new 'Racing Blue' shade, while the existing Metallic Black colour is now replaced with the striking Matte Black option. Apart from this, the Matte Black and Majesty Red colours get new graphics. The seat colour on the entire FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Deluxe range has been updated. The motorcycle will be sold in three colour schemes - Racing Blue, Matte Black and Majesty Red. The prices of all three colour schemes are the same which is ₹1,29,700 ex-showroom.

Then there is the FZ-S FI Ver 3.0 which will now be sold in a new Matte Grey colour scheme whereas the FZ FI gets a new Matte Cyan shade. The motorcycles are priced at ₹1,21,700 and ₹1,16,500 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Finally, there is the FZ-X which gets a new Matte Titan color. It is priced at ₹1,37,200 ex-showroom.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman – Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha is excited to unveil its refreshed 2024 motorcycle lineup, in line with 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign. We are elated to introduce vibrant new colour options and appealing graphics that aim to captivate riders and onlookers alike. The carefully curated palette that features bold and refreshing shades, not only adds glamour to the bikes but is also expected to heighten consumer delight, promising visually stunning and gratifying experiences for Yamaha enthusiasts in India."

“We have introduced these fresh colour schemes after receiving a lot of feedback from our young consumers in the colour-related surveys that are being conducted from time to time. Through these upgrades, we are committed to offer a personalized journey to the Yamaha fans, encouraging more enthusiasts to embrace 'The Call of the Blue' for an enhanced biking experience."

