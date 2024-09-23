Yamaha RayZR Street Rally gets new sets of features. Check details

Japanese two-wheeler maker, Yamaha has launched the RayZR Street Rally with an 'Answer Back' function and LED Daytime Running Light (DRL), priced at ₹98,130, ex-showroom. The scooter is available in the new Cyber Green colour along with existing colour options - Ice Fluo-Vermillion (only in Blue Square Showrooms) and Matte Black.

The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally now comes with ‘Answer Back’ function. This feature enables users to locate the scooter in crowded areas with a click of the ‘Answer Back’ button on the mobile app. This triggers the scooter to respond back with flashing blinkers and beeps from its buzzer.

(Also read: Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally)

Moreover, the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally now features LED DRLs. The scooter also boasts a dual-tone seat design, complementing its two-level seating. The updated variant includes refreshed styling elements.

Eishin Chihana, Chairman,Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “The latest enhancements in the RayZR Street Rally showcase Yamaha's dedication to innovation and excellence, and at the same time, redefine the market standard in terms of riding experience for our target audience."

Yamaha RayZR Street Rally: Specs and features

The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally features the 125cc Fi Blue Core engine and Hybrid Power Assist for improved performance and efficiency. The air cooled, fuel injected engine is paired with the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) aimed at quicker, easier and quieter starts.

It further gets brush guard, sleek metal plates, front Telescopic Suspension and block pattern tires. The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally features a 21 litres storage compartment under the seat. It further features side stand engine cut-off switch, automatic stop-and-start system and fully digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect BT connectivity.

(Also read: Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details)

Yamaha R15M and MT-15: Latest updates

Recently, the Japanese two wheeler maker also updated its R15M and MT-15 lineup with the introduction of 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. the R15M and the MT-15 Version 2.0. The R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while the MT-15 is priced at 1.73 lakh.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range will be available exclusively at the Blue Square Showrooms across the country. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels.

