TVS NTorq 125 Black Edition teased, pre-bookings open

TVS Motor Company has dropped the teaser for the new NTorq 125 Black Edition on social media. The company has opened pre-bookings for the new special edition offering that promises to bring an all-black paint scheme to the scooter. The TVS NTorq 125 Black Edition should be on the same lines as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition launched earlier this year.

TVS NTorq 125 Black Edition: What to expect?

The new NTorq 125 Black should come with a new stealth-like paint scheme with new graphics. Expect to see the completely blacked-out exterior complete with the mudguards, apron, and side panels. The model won’t get any design changes though and could come in the higher variants with the LED headlamp.

The upcoming TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition is likely to be based on the Race XP variant

The TVS NTorq Black is expected to continue using the same mechanicals. This includes the 124.8 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, three-valve motor tuned for 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT unit. There’s also the more powerful NTorq Race XP with 10.06 bhp and 10.8 Nm. The Race XP trim can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 98 kmph.

TVS NTorq 125 Prices

The TVS NTorq 125 range starts from ₹89,641 for the Race Edition, going up to ₹1.06 lakh for the XT variant with the dual screen and connectivity features. The NTorq XP is priced at a slightly lower ₹97,491. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Expect the new Black Edition to command a small premium over the current models.

The NTorq 125 competes against the Aprilia SR125, Suzuki Burgman Street EX, Honda Grazia and the like in the segment.

