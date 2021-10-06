TVS' new 125cc scooter to launch in India on Thursday: Price expectation

TVS Motor Company is gearing up for the launch of its new 125 cc scooter in the Indian market on October 7th (Thursday). While the company has yet not revealed the name of its upcoming product, previous spy shots suggest that it will be nothing else but the Jupiter 125 scooter.

The Hosur-based automaker has also teased the scooter a few days back. The teaser image shows the use of LED DRLs which could be placed at the front apron of the two-wheeler. The company has also yet not revealed the technical details of the upcoming two-wheeler but expect the scooter to feature the same engine and platform as the existing NTorq 125. Also, the company might give its bigger Jupiter a new mechanical setup but details are not official yet.

With the launch of the Jupiter 125, the company would be aiming to strengthen its position in the 125 cc segment that is gaining a lot of traction in the country. TVS Motor has also recently announced the introduction of its new Raider 125 motorcycle in India which is yet another product delineating the company's serious intentions towards the segment.

Needless to say, the company will most likely bless the new Jupiter 125 with a slew of features to keep it at par with the segment rivals. Details of the upcoming features are also kept well hidden.

Expected Price:

The 2021 Jupiter 125 will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. When launched, it is likely to be placed in the bracket of ₹75,000 to ₹81,000 (ex-showroom).