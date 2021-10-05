TVS Motor ties up with Tata Power to establish EV charging infra across country

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Tata Power to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will drive the comprehensive implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) in the country as well as deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

Through this initiative, TVS aims to create large dedicated network of electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate adoption of electric mobility in the country. The two companies will set up a network of regular AC charging and DC fast-charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers.

Further, all customers of TVS iQube electric scooter will be given access to the charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app. This is in line with the company's vision to expand the presence of TVS iQube electric scooter in over 25 cities within the next few months. Currently, the e-scooter is available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

This would also be a step in the right direction for the two-wheeler company's ambition of providing a reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers in the country, that too powered by renewable sources like solar power. “This collaboration with Tata Power marks yet another significant milestone towards enabling a greener future for the country," said TVS Motor Company's Joint Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu.

Tata Power currently has a network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public EV chargers in more than 120 cities in the country. With the new partnership, the energy company aims to leverage its expertise to enhance the EV charging ecosystem. “We will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration," said Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha.