TVS Motor hits major sales milestone. Sells 2 million HLX series bikes globally

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has achieved yet another major sales milestone globally. The company today announced that it has sold two million units of its HLX series motorcycles across the world.

TVS Motor sells the HLX series motorcycles in four variants, including the TVS HLX Plus (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X.

It is currently being sold across 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM, besides in India.

First launched in 2013, the TVS HLX series has been one of the biggest success stories for the brand globally. It has added another million units within two years after the two-wheeler manufacturer recorded one million sales landmark.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO at TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved a sales milestone of 2 million units across global markets. TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. We continue to set a benchmark and strive to be the most admired brand for its durability, reliability and extensive service & spare parts support across the globe. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil the fast evolving customer requirements and provide customised solutions. This milestone has further motivated us to keep introducing aspirational offerings that cater to customers' future mobility needs."

The two-wheeler manufacturer said that the HLX Series motorcycles have been high on demand in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM. The motorcycles are mostly used as last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments.

TVS HLX comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, flat saddle and a luggage carrier at the back. It is powered by a 124.53 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It is capable of producing 11 hp of peak power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets dual-stage filtration technology and a host of other features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and optional offering of a telematics solution.