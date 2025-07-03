Triumph Speed 400 gets anniversary special offer with 7,600 worth of free accessories

Triumph India has announced that they are offering accessories worth ₹7,600 with the Speed 400 . It is rolled out as a celebratory offer for Triumph Modern Classic anniversary month. It is important to note that this offer is applicable until 31st July only. The accessories that are being offered with this offer are a tank pad, knee pads, a windscreen and a lower engine guard. These accessories not only serve a cosmetic purpose but there is also a function to them.

The tank pad protects the tank and give the rider something that they can use to grip the tank using their legs. The lower engine guard is minimalistic and protects the engine in case the motorcycle drops. The fly screen enhances the aesthetics of the motorcycle and for few riders, it might also reduce some of the windblast.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Chassis and dimensions

The motorcycle's frame features a hybrid spine design complemented by a bolt-on rear subframe. The width of the handlebars is recorded at 814 mm, while the seat height is set at 790 mm. The overall wheelbase of the Speed 400 remains unchanged from its predecessor, measuring 1377 mm.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Engine and performance

The engine continues to be the same 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, delivering 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is equipped with a 6-speed transmission featuring a wet slipper clutch system.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Suspension

The suspension system retains the familiar 43 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, which includes preload adjustment. The Speed 400 offers 140 mm of travel at the front and 130 mm at the rear.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Wheels and Brakes

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels. The diameter of the front brake disc measures 300 mm, while the rear disc has a diameter of 230 mm. Additionally, the motorcycle features a dual-channel ABS as part of its braking system.

2025 Triumph Speed 400: Features

In terms of features, there are adjustable levers, LED lighting, immobilizer, digital instrument cluster with analogue speedometer, bar-end rearview mirrors, and ride-by-wire throttle.

