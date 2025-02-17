BYD Sealion 7 launched at 48.9 lakh. Gets a claimed range of 567 km and 690 Nm of torque

The BYD Sealion 7 has been launched starting at ₹48.9 lakh. To be available across two trim levels, Premium and Performance, the latter has been priced at ₹54.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the bookings of the vehicle commenced earlier at ₹70,000, as a part of the promotional offer, the booking amount remains the same. However, until the promotional period ends. The deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 are set to begin from mid-March 2025. The EV has received over 1,000 bookings so far.

In terms of design, the BYD Sealion 7 follows the company’s ‘Ocean Series’ design language. Up front it gets a set of double-U LED headlights along with the blacked out bumper and sculpted bonnet. The front bumper also houses the air vents to cool down the battery pack and the internal component, and the front facing camera for the 360 degree camera setup.

Meanwhile, at the side, the Sealion 7 follows a coupe SUV design with a gradually sloping roofline. Other key highlights include flush door handles and 20 inch alloy wheels. The Performance variant also features red brake calipers. Moving to the rear, the electric SUV gets the connected tail light setup along with two spoilers- one on the roof and the other on the boot lid. The rear bumper further gets a chunky cladding.

BYD Sealion 7: Cabin and features

The Sealion 7 comes loaded with features. Interestingly, both the variants of the e-SUV get the same set of features. The cabin gets an all black theme. Up front it gets a flat bottom four spoke steering wheel along with a 15.6 inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. Notably, all the essential functions are controlled using the infotainment system only.

Other highlights include a crystal gear selector and the driver monitoring system. The driver monitoring system uses an infrared camera, tracks eye movement and facial expressions to detect signs of drowsiness or distraction. If it senses the driver losing focus, it issues an alert to help keep the drive safe.

The front seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and are electrically adjustable with the driver side being 8- way power adjustable with four way lumbar support and the passenger seat is 6- way power adjustable. These seats also have a ventilation function. Along with these features, the cabin also gets a panoramic glass roof, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system and a head-up display.

In terms of safety, the SUV gets 11 airbags, making it the only car in India to have more than 10 airbags. The SUV also gets ADAS functionality which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

BYD Sealion 7: Specs

Built on BYD’s latest e-Platform 3.0, the Sealion 7 features a 82.5 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The Performance variant of the SUV gets an all-wheel drive setup which means one motor on each of the axles. This variant produces 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 542 km. The Premium variant also gets the same 82.5 kWh battery pack but only gets a single motor setup powering the rear wheels. This variant produces 308 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, however, the range jumps to 567 km.

BYD Sealion 7: Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 becomes the new flagship for the brand in the country. The position was earlier held by the Seal sedan, which was launched last year. The new electric SUV will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW iX1, Volvo EX40 Recharge, and others in the segment.

