HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Speed 400: A List Of Alternatives To Check Out Before You Buy

Triumph Speed 400: A list of alternatives to check out before you buy

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 08:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
There are a lot of options available when it comes to the mid-sized modern classic roadsters category in the country. Other than the Triumph Speed 400
...
2025 Triumph Speed 400
Triumph recently launched the model year 2025 version of the Triumph Speed 400 in India with four new paint schemes. These included- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
Triumph recently launched the model year 2025 version of the Triumph Speed 400 in India with four new paint schemes. These included- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.

The Triumph Speed 400 is a part of the modern classics category from Triumph's shed. The manufacturer has also introduced a new T4 variant of the bike with a more relaxed seating position. However, if you want a motorbike that looks and feels like a Triumph Speed 400 but is looking to also explore the market we've got you covered. Listed below are a few great options which can be an alternative buy to the Speed 400.

1 Harley Davidson X440

The Harley Davidson X440 comes with its brand recognition in the game. It gets Harley Davidson's renowned turtle tank and comes at a starting price of 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine on this motorbike is a 440 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. For safety, it gets dual channel ABS and LED lighting all around the vehicle. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port rated at 2 Amps.

2 Royal Enfield Guerilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 is one of the very new bikes in the country and gets a funky colour theme. This bike is a no-frills bike according to the manufacturer. At the heart of it is a Sherpa engine with a 452 cc capacity. This unit is liquid-cooled and tuned to produce 39 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. There are a couple of riding modes on offer with this bike and the highlight is its tripper dash with Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 chip. It comes at a starting price of 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Honda CB350RS

The Honda CB350RS also gets retro-modern styling and has recently also been updated with brand new attractive dual-tone colours including a blue and a red paired with a shade of silver. The engine of this motorcycle is a 348 cc, air-cooled engine churning out close to 21 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. There are four variants offered on this bike including DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro dual-tone and New Hue Edition. The starting price of this bike is 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Yezdi Roadster

The Yezdi Roadster is offered in three variants including Dual Tone, Chrome and Dark. This bike starts at a price of 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine is a 334 cc, liquid-cooled, engine which makes close to 29 bhp and 29 Nm of torque.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Engine Icon349.0 cc Mileage Icon41.88 kmpl
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Jawa 42

The Jawa 42 starts at a price of 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The powerhouse of the bike is a 294 cc producing 27 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. This bike get attractive blacked-out alloys and a long list of colour options to choose from in each variant.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: triumph speed 400 triumph speed 400 Jawa 42 Yezdi Roadster Royal Enfield Guerilla Honda CB350RS Harley Davidson X440 Yezdi Roadster Royal Enfield Guerilla Honda CB350RS Harley Davidson X440

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.