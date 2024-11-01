Triumph Speed 400: A list of alternatives to check out before you buy

The Triumph Speed 400 is a part of the modern classics category from Triumph's shed. The manufacturer has also introduced a new T4 variant of the bike with a more relaxed seating position. However, if you want a motorbike that looks and feels like a Triumph Speed 400 but is looking to also explore the market we've got you covered. Listed below are a few great options which can be an alternative buy to the Speed 400.

There are a lot of options available when it comes to the mid-sized modern classic roadsters category in the country. Other than the Triumph Speed 400

1 Harley Davidson X440 The Harley Davidson X440 comes with its brand recognition in the game. It gets Harley Davidson's renowned turtle tank and comes at a starting price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine on this motorbike is a 440 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. For safety, it gets dual channel ABS and LED lighting all around the vehicle. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port rated at 2 Amps.

2 Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 is one of the very new bikes in the country and gets a funky colour theme. This bike is a no-frills bike according to the manufacturer. At the heart of it is a Sherpa engine with a 452 cc capacity. This unit is liquid-cooled and tuned to produce 39 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. There are a couple of riding modes on offer with this bike and the highlight is its tripper dash with Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 chip. It comes at a starting price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Honda CB350RS The Honda CB350RS also gets retro-modern styling and has recently also been updated with brand new attractive dual-tone colours including a blue and a red paired with a shade of silver. The engine of this motorcycle is a 348 cc, air-cooled engine churning out close to 21 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. There are four variants offered on this bike including DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro dual-tone and New Hue Edition. The starting price of this bike is ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Yezdi Roadster The Yezdi Roadster is offered in three variants including Dual Tone, Chrome and Dark. This bike starts at a price of ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine is a 334 cc, liquid-cooled, engine which makes close to 29 bhp and 29 Nm of torque.

5 Jawa 42 The Jawa 42 starts at a price of ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The powerhouse of the bike is a 294 cc producing 27 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. This bike get attractive blacked-out alloys and a long list of colour options to choose from in each variant.

