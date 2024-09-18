HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph 400cc Range Drives Global Success With 60,000 Units Sold Worldwide

Triumph 400cc range drives global success with 60,000 units sold worldwide

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 07:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
At the recent launch of the Triumph T4 400cc, the company highlighted that its 400cc lineup, including the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400, has been sold
...
Triumph T4
In view of the success, Triumph launched its third 400cc bike, the T4 at ₹2.17 lakh
Triumph T4
In view of the success, Triumph launched its third 400cc bike, the T4 at ₹2.17 lakh

The Bajaj-Triumph collaboration has been a resounding success for both brands, with the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 serving as a prime example. Launched on June 27, 2023, in London, the India-manufactured motorcycles have achieved global sales of over 60,000 units.

At the recent launch of the Triumph T4 400cc, the company highlighted that its 400cc lineup, including the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400, has been sold in over 50 countries, with key markets being Brazil, the US, and the UK. Notably, 35,000 units were sold in India, with the remaining bikes exported to international markets.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
Engine Icon1200.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
Engine Icon900.0 cc Mileage Icon26.0 kmpl
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Engine Icon1200 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 11.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Triumph Speed T4 400 cc bike launched in India priced at 2.17 lakh

Triumph: 400cc segment doing the magic

Bajaj-Triumph reported a 72 per cent global sales increase, driven primarily by the success of its 400cc bikes. The company also highlighted the growth of the premium motorcycle market, which includes bikes priced between 1.7 lakh and 3.5 lakh, growing at a 31 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Triumph noted that while Honda and Jawa sold around 2,000 units between July and August of FY25, Triumph sold nearly 4,000 units in the same period.

The company also claims to be the second-largest player in the classic motorcycle segment, trailing only Royal Enfield. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., remarked, “The Triumph and Bajaj alliance has delivered almost 60,000 TR series bikes to over 50 countries, including India. We’re thrilled by the strong customer response and the expanding reach of the franchise. This inspires us to keep pushing boundaries together and grow the modern classic segment for a broader audience."

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Speed 400 launched at 2.4 lakh

Sharma had earlier emphasised the growing potential of the Modern Classics category, stating that it offers a blend of style and performance for riders. He also expressed pride in the global success of their collaboration, with products gaining appreciation across both emerging and developed markets.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 07:38 AM IST
TAGS: bajaj triumph triumph speed 400 triumph scrambler 400

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.