Triumph Speed T4 400 cc bike launched in India priced at 2.17 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched its third 400 cc offering, the Speed T4 in the country. The new Triumph motorcycle is based on the Speed 400 and brings a new modern-classic vibe with a host of retro elements. The Triumph Speed T4 is priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and takes on a host of retro-styled motorcycles in the 350-500 cc segment.

The new Triumph motorcycle gets elements like an altered fuel tank with graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors and more. The new motorcycle shares its underpinnings with the Speed 400. The overall design is more retro and aims to bring a fun look to the bike.

New Triumph Speed 400 Bike Specifications

Power comes from the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor churning out 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Tuned for low end torque, the company stated that 85 per cent of the torque is available @2500 rpm.

Triumph stated that the engine kicks in higher torque between 3500-5500 rpm giving an enhanced low to mid speed rideability with fewer gear shifts. This has been achieved by increasing engine inertia by 30 per cent, as compared to Speed 400, to bring in low rpm stability

Other cycle parts include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Speed 400 Bike Rivals

The 350-500 cc segment has a variety of options right from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440 and the like. The new offering will help Triumph solidify its presence in this space by offering something according to the preferences of different customers.

