Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X bikes in India today. The prices for both the motorcycles will be announced at an event in Delhi. The British two-wheeler manufacturer has already started to accept online bookings for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X for an amount of ₹2,000. The Street 400 and Scrambler 400X will be manufactured locally at Bajaj Auto's facility. The delivery of the motorcycles is expected to begin from this weekend.
Here is all the live and latest updates on the launch of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X motorcycles will use a new TR-series engine which is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with a cubic capacity of 398.15. The engine can churn out 39.5 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be positioned as the entry-level roadster and scrambler models from the British two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The duo is expected to be priced around ₹2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will take on motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Scram 411, Yezdi Scrambler, Zontes GK 350, as well as lock horns with the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Hunter 450, and more.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are two entry-level motorcycles jointly developed by the British manufacturer in collaboration with Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto. Bajaj is collaborating with Triumph in a similar partnership as it did with KTM and will look after the manufacturing processes, while the bike has been designed and developed in Hinckley, United Kingdom. The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be global products and will be produced at the Bajaj facility and exported worldwide. The new entry-level offerings give the brand a new entry-point into emerging markets including India.