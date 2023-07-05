Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X bikes in India today. The prices for both the motorcycles will be announced at an event in Delhi. The British two-wheeler manufacturer has already started to accept online bookings for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X for an amount of ₹2,000. The Street 400 and Scrambler 400X will be manufactured locally at Bajaj Auto's facility. The delivery of the motorcycles is expected to begin from this weekend.

Here is all the live and latest updates on the launch of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.