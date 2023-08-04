Triumph Speed 400 deliveries commence

As promised, Triumph has started deliveries of Speed 400 in a phased manner.
Deliveries have started in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, while deliveries in other cities should start within the next few days.
The Speed 400 was launched with a highly competitive introductory price tag of ₹2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.
Triumph and Bajaj managed to surpass the 10,000 booking number quickly and the price now stands at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The waiting period of the Speed 400 is around 4 months
Triumph India has also increased the booking amount from ₹2,000 at the time of the launch to ₹10,000.
Triumph plans to increased dealership outlets to 50 by October and up to 100 by March 2024 across 80 cities.
Bajaj Auto is ramping up production of the Triumph Speed 400 at its Chakan 2 facility to meet the growing demand.
The Scrambler 400 X will be launched in October by Triumph