Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Accessories Revealed. Here's What You Get

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X accessories revealed. Here’s what you get

Triumph Motorcycles revealed its most affordable offerings - Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X - earlier this week and the bikes are all set to arrive in India as early as next week. Now, ahead of the launch, Triumph has revealed the list of accessories that will be available on either motorcycle, further offering the options to personalise the Speed and Scrambler according to your preference. Let’s take a look at what the accessories list has to offer.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 14:25 PM
The upcoming Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X get over 25 genuine accessories developed alongside the motorcycles
Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are quite different in appeal but come with over 25 genuine accessories that cover everything from styling and comfort to luggage and security. The company says that all accessories have been designed and developed alongside the motorcycles to ensure correct fit and function. These accessories also come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the products.

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 unveiled: 5 things to know

All accessories get a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, same as the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 motorcycles
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Styling Accessories

Customers can add LED bullet indicators with machined aluminium bezels and a satin black body. You also get to choose from different knee pads and a quilted seat to enhance the visual appeal of the motorcycles. Another option is that of a twin silencer that lends a fresh look to the bike and comes with a replacement heat shield. The Scrambler 400 X also comes with a front beak to further enhance its visual appeal as an off-roader.

The luggage accessories list comprises a pannier, tank bag, top case, roll bag and more
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Luggage Accessories

Customers of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X can add luggage options to either motorcycle with a single-side pannier mount, a semi-rigid top box, a luggage rack and a nylon tank bag and roll bag available separately. The top box comes has a storage capacity of 30 litres and a payload of 5 kg. It can easily take a full-face helmet and can be further expanded to 35 litres. The top box also comes with a quick-release mounting mechanism but will require a luggage rack to be retro-fitted onto the motorcycle.

The roll bag is waterproof and gets a 30-litre capacity and a payload of 3 kg. On the other hand, the nylon tank bag has a capacity of 8.5 litres. Furthermore, the stylish single-side pannier mount has a capacity of 20 litres and comes with a key lockable mounting mechanism and a payload of 5 kg.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X unveiled: 5 things to know

The protective accessories list includes an aluminium sump guard, headlight grille, engine protection bars and more
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Protective Accessories

Protective accessories are essential to safeguard critical motorcycle components. These include a slightly taller fly screen, a steel mesh guard for the radiator, a headlight grille and bezel, and an aluminium sump guard. You also get stylish tank pads, a GPS tracker kit and upper and lower engine protection bars.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 will launch in India on July 5, 2023, and prices will be crucial for the made-in-India motorcycles built by Bajaj. The bikes promise to retain the ethos of Triumph albeit in a smaller displacement avatar. More details on the Triumph bikes will be available at the launch including the list of accessories for India. Make sure to follow our social media for all the updates.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Motorcycles India Triumph Bajaj

