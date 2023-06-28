HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Scrambler 400 X Unveiled: 5 Things To Know

Triumph Scrambler 400 X unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph has just unveiled its new motorcycles globally. There is the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400. These new motorcycles will be built by Bajaj Auto. The Scrambler 400 X is expected to be positioned slightly above the Speed 400. As the name suggests, the Scrambler 400 X will be a scrambler whereas the Speed 400 is a neo-roadster. Here are five things that one should know about the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Looks

The Scrambler 400 X looks like a scaled-down version of the Scrambler 900. It gets a sculpted fuel tank, a grille on the headlamp, handguards, radiator and sump guard, a long front mudguard and a handlebar brace. It will be sold in three colour options, there will be Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black and Phantom Black and Silver Ice options. The motorcycle also gets a distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Hardware

The Scrambler 400 X is using perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. It is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 150 mm of travel and at the rear, there is a gas-charged monoshock with 150 mm of travel and pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.93 - 10.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Speed 400
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
₹ 11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville T100 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Specifications

The engine on the 400 X is an all-new 398.15 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features

In terms of features, the Scrambler 400 X comes equipped with an analogue speedometer with LCD screen, all LED lighting, switchable ABS, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire and immobiliser.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Street 400.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Launch and price

The Scrambler 400 X will be showcased in India on July 5th. It is expected to be priced at around 3.10 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM IST
TAGS: Carnival Scrambler Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 X Speed 400

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city