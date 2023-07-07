Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: 5 things you should know

Triumph recently showcased the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X globally. Now, the motorcycles were showcased in India but only the Speed 400 was launched in the Indian market and the Scrambler 400 X is scheduled to launch in October later this year. The brand is already accepting bookings for both motorcycles. The deliveries of the Speed 400 are expected to begin in July 2023. Here are five things that one should know about the Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400: India-spec model is heavier

The India-spec model of the Speed 400 is heavier by 6 kg. The UK-spec motorcycle weighs 170 kg whereas the India-spec model weighs 176 kg. The major reason behind this is the saree guard that is mandatory in India.

Triumph Speed 400: Hardware and features

The Speed 400 uses 43 mm up-side down big piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, the Speed 400 is equipped with an analogue speedometer with an LCD screen. The motorcycle comes with an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.

Triumph Speed 400: Built by Bajaj Auto

The Speed 400 will be built by Bajaj Auto in Chakan at their new manufacturing plant that Bajaj calls Chakan 2. It has a capacity of 25,000 units per month but as of now, the plant will have a capacity of 5,000 units.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine specs

Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Speed 400: Most affordable motorcycle

The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up. It is priced at ₹2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers and then the price will be increased to ₹2.33 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings are already open for the motorcycle.

