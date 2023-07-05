HT Auto
Triumph Speed 400 launched at 2.23 lakh, undercuts H-D X440

Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. The motorcycle starts at 2.23 lakh ex-showroom introductory for the first 10,000 customers after which the price will be increased to 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. This means that the Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings. The Speed 400 and the upcoming Scrambler 400 X share the same underpinnings and are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 14:58 PM
The Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400 will use the same engine.
The Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400 will use the same engine.

The Speed 400 uses a new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl.

In terms of features, the Speed 400 comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen that can show various information. The motorcycle features switchable traction control, all LED lighting, an immobilizer and a ride-by-wire throttle.

Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
Triumph Bonneville T100 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph Bonneville 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
₹ 11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
₹11.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: What are the differences?

The Speed 400 uses 17-inch alloys in the front as well as at the rear, they are wrapped in road-biased tyres. The Scrambler 400 X gets a larger 19-inch front alloy and a 17-inch alloy at the rear. Moreover, it uses dual-purpose tyres.

Watch: India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

The Speed 400 is designed as a roadster and the brand will also launch the Scrambler 400 X in October. It will come with more suspension travel and a larger disc in the front. Apart from this, the front wheel will measure 19-inch in size and will get switchable ABS.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 14:58 PM IST
