Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details

Triumph Motorcycles has teased a new 660 cc motorcycle that will be making its debut on 9th January 2024. It is a fully-faired motorcycle that led us to believe that the manufacturer will be unveiling the Daytona 660. The unveiling happens on 9th January 2023 at 5:30 PM IST. The new upcoming motorcycle will be sharing its underpinnings with the Tiger Sport 660 and the Trident 660.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM
Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM IST
