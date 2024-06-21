Check out Triumph Daytona 660, the latest sports tourer.

Triumph took some design inspiration from the previous Daytona 675 that used to be on sale.
The Daytona 660 shares its underpinnings with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660.
The Triumph Daytona 660 is positioned as a sports tourer with more upright ergonomics, which should make it more comfortable during everyday rides
The engine on all the three motorcycles is the same. It is an in-line 660 cc liquid-cooled motor.
It puts out 95 bhp and 69 Nm.
Triumph will sell the Daytona 660 in three colour options - Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red.
Triumph uses a tubular steel perimeter frame.
Suspension duties are performed by 41 mm up-side down separate function Big Piston forks with 110 mm of travel in the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel.
Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front with 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.