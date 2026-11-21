Triumph Motorcycles' 400 range is being offered with benefits of up to ₹15,000 at its dealerships in Pune and Baramati. The limited-period offer, promoted by Triumph Pune and Baramati Triumph, aims to make the brand's entry-level motorcycle range more accessible to prospective buyers.

The promotional offer includes an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, zero down payment and a special rate of interest (ROI) of 4.5 per cent. However, the benefits are subject to terms and conditions, and the dealership has not specified an exact validity period for the offer.

Triumph 400 range gets exchange bonus and finance benefits

Under the scheme, customers looking to upgrade from their existing motorcycles can avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000. The zero down payment option is another part of the promotional package, potentially reducing the initial financial commitment for buyers.

The advertised interest rate of 4.5 per cent is also part of the offer. Interested customers will need to contact the dealership to understand the applicable finance terms, eligibility criteria and the conditions associated with the benefits.

How to avail the Triumph 400 range offer

The offer is being promoted by Triumph Pune and Baramati Triumph, operated by B.U. Bhandari. The dealership has invited prospective customers to book test rides of the Triumph 400 range.

Customers can contact the dealership on 98220 20209 for further details about the offer, exchange valuation and finance options. Since this is being advertised as a limited-time promotion, buyers should check the offer's validity and applicable terms with the dealership before making a purchase. As of now, we don't know whether this offer is available on other dealerships or not.

Triumph Bonneville T40 launched

Triumph recently expanded its lineup with the Bonneville T40. It is available in three versions - T40, T40 Black and T4. The T4 is priced at ₹2.55 lakh ex-showroom, whereas the T40 and T40 Black are priced at ₹2.90 lakh ex-showroom.

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