TVS Ronin gets festive benefits of up to 15,000

TVS Motor Company is offering festive benefits of up to ₹15,000 on the Ronin motorcycle as part of its Diwali campaign. The offer includes cashback benefits on credit card transactions, along with an additional discount of ₹7,000 on credit card purchases, according to the company's promotional advertisement.

The advertisement mentions a 5 per cent instant cashback on credit card transactions, with the total advertised benefits going up to ₹15,000. However, TVS has not specified the participating banks, eligible card types or whether the cashback and additional discount can be availed together. The actual benefits may vary depending on the payment method and applicable terms and conditions. So, it would be better if you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would have the full information about the benefits.

TVS Ronin: Engine and specifications

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.4 PS of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The motorcycle is built around a double-cradle frame and uses a 41 mm upside-down front fork, along with a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with single-channel ABS on the base variant and dual-channel ABS on higher variants.

In terms of dimensions, the Ronin has a seat height of 795 mm, ground clearance of 181 mm and a wheelbase of 1,357 mm. It also gets a 14-litre fuel tank and weighs between 159 kg and 160 kg, depending on the variant.

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TVS Ronin: Features

The Ronin features a round LED headlamp with a T-shaped LED signature, a fully digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels. Higher variants get TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, which brings Bluetooth-enabled functions, turn-by-turn navigation and ride information. Other equipment includes two ABS modes, Rain and Urban, and adjustable levers on the top variant.

The festive benefits could influence the effective purchase cost for buyers planning to buy the motorcycle. Customers will need to check with authorised TVS dealerships for the applicable discounts, eligibility criteria and offer validity.

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