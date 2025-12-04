Triumph Scrambler 400 X now comes with free accessories package worth 13,300

Triumph Motorcycles India has rolled out a new limited-period offer for the Scrambler 400 X , adding more value to the brand’s entry-level scrambler. The motorcycle is now being offered with a complimentary accessories package worth ₹13,300, available for all buyers until December 31.

The accessory kit adds lower engine bars, a mudguard kit for protection from the elements, a windscreen, tank pads, a luggage rack kit and an official Triumph Motorcycles T-shirt. With this full-featured bundle, Triumph aims to enhance the Scrambler 400 X’s versatility and touring readiness straight off the bat, especially for riders who frequently switch between urban commutes and light off-road adventures.

Also Read : Suzuki offers discounts up to ₹92,000 on GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: What you need to know

The new accessories bundle adds a windscreen, a mudguard kit, tank pads, lower engine guards, and a luggage rack kit

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X continues to be priced at ₹2,67,731 (ex-showroom), offered in a single variant with four dual-tone colour options. This is the most affordable scrambler offering from the British brand, launched to expand on Triumph’s entry-level 400 cc range. Designed as a rugged sibling to the Speed 400, the scrambler carries cosmetic and mechanical updates that set it apart as a more off-road-oriented model. Riders are treated to LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire with traction control, switchable rear ABS, Type-C charging, and a suite of protective components, such as knuckle guards and a radiator guard.

Power comes from a 398.15 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist-slipper clutch. Its tubular steel chassis is held up by 43 mm USD forks with 150 mm travel and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The Scrambler 400 X rides on a 19/17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheel setup, fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. It stands tall with a 195 mm ground clearance and a 835 mm seat height, amounting to 185 kg in wet weight.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: