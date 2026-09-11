Renault Duster gets benefits of up to 80,000

Renault has announced a fresh set of offers on the new Duster , with customers eligible for benefits of up to ₹80,000 on select variants. The SUV is currently priced from ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making the offers an added incentive for buyers considering Renault's latest compact SUV.

The available benefits include a 4.99 per cent rate of interest or a cash offer of up to ₹30,000 on select variants. Customers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000, while additional loyalty and referral benefits are available for eligible buyers.

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Renault is also offering an exchange benefit of up to ₹25,000 under its RELIVE scrappage programme. If you are interested in any of the offers, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give you full information.

Renault Duster price and variants

The new Duster is offered in five variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. The range starts at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster engine options

The Duster is available with three powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TCe 100 petrol engine produces 100 PS and 160 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.3-litre TCe 160 turbo-petrol engine develops 163 PS and 280 Nm and comes with a six-speed wet-clutch DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV also gets a 1.8-litre E-Tech 160 strong hybrid system with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an eight-speed DHT gearbox. Renault claims the hybrid system can run on electric power for up to 80 per cent of city driving.

Renault Duster design and features

The new-generation Duster retains the rugged, boxy design associated with the nameplate, but gets a more contemporary look. The India-spec model features revised headlamps and connected LED tail lamps, along with a sculpted bonnet, muscular wheel arches, roof rails and prominent Renault lettering.

Inside, the SUV gets a more premium cabin with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Assistant. Other features include wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

The Duster also comes equipped with a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. A 17-feature ADAS suite is also available, while boot space stands at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.

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