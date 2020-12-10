Royal Enfield Meteor 350 enters European market

After India, Thailand and America, Royal Enfield has launched its all-new Meteor 350 retro-cruiser motorcycle in the European motorcycle market. The pricing of the bike starts from GBP 3749 (converts to ₹3.69 lakh as per current exchange rates). All the three variants (Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova) have been introduced in Europe.

The Meteor 350 was launched in India in November. The motorcycle has received a positive response in the home market and overseas. It comes out as a replacement to the iconic Thunderbird 350 motorcycle which has already been discontinued.

The Meteor 350 is based on a completely new platform. It employs a 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled SOHC engine which delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The gearbox option includes a 5-speed transmission unit. It locks horns with Honda H'Ness CB350 and Benelli Imperiale 400 retro cruiser motorcycles.

The Chennai based motorcycle maker has recently reported a six per cent year-on-year growth in India. It has sold a total of 63,782 units in November as against 60,411 in the same month of 2019. It expects the Meteor 350 to help sustain the momentum.

After the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield is also planning to introduce the new-gen Classic 350 motorcycle in India and worldwide. The same is expected to break cover in the first-quarter of 2021. The Classic 350 will turn out to be the second model in the company line-up to receive the 'Tripper Navigation' or turn-by-turn navigation feature after the Meteor 350.