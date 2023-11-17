Royal Enfield adds this new feature to Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has introduced Wingman to the Super Meteor 650.
Because of this, the prices have been hiked by ₹6,500
Wingman is essentially a connected vehicle solution from the brand.
Royal Enfield plans to offer it as a standard fitment in future models and existing Super Meteor customers can opt for this by purchasing the device with the nominal fitment cost.
Customers booking the Super Meteor 650 from November 16, 2023, will get this feature as standard.
The Wingman feature will be integrated into the Royal Enfield application that is available on both Android and iOS devices.
The Wingman comes with telematics hardware, which provides vital real-time information about the motorcycle’s health to the rider.
There are also security features such as engine on/off alerts, GPS-enabled location tracking, last parked location tracking and walk-to-my-motorcycle feature.
The customers will also get dedicated customer support which will offer service support and roadside assistance to the riders.