Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Yamaha MT-15, bike makers go big on customization

In a bid to corner the attention of a younger buying demographic, several bike makers in the country have started rolling out customization options to allow a prospective owner to give his or her product a unique style statement of their own preference. The option to customize a bike helps the owner give it his or her own unique appeal while helping companies to connect better with buyers.

While after-market customization options have existed for quite some time, what's unique about the latest trend is that bike makers are offering their own respective digital platforms to allow buyers to select paint colours, accessories and graphics which then would be incorporated into their bike before being delivered. Some of these digital platforms even offer a 3D view model to help buyers make an informed decision.

Take the example of Royal Enfield. The iconic motorcycle brand recently rolled out two additional colour options on the ever-popular Classic 350. The bike is now also available in Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. Significantly, the company has announced its Make It Yours (MiY) initiative which can be used by buyers to customize the Classic 350 by also making use of a 3D configurator. The company informs that MiY initiative will eventually cover all products offered by it in the country. (Read full report here)

Yamaha also recently introduced colour customization option for MT-15. It said that the decision behind this was because of a positive feedback received from buyers launch of Ice Fluo-Vermillion color on the bike. "Today's customers look for variety and diverse range of color combinations which suit their style statement," Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, had said. (Full report here)

Honda also brought out the limited-edition Repsol Honda on its Hornet 2.0 and Dio motoscooter. Both offerings get Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme along with vibrant orange wheel rims. The driving idea behind this is to showcase Honda's track legacy. (Read all about it here)

All of these bike makers underline that young buyers are key taregt audience for them and that this particular customer base also pays close attention to how the product they are buying looks. That young buyers are also savvy on digital platforms mean that rolling out customization option for them to check on their phones or laptops make obvious sense.



