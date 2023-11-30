Planning to buy a new motorcycle? Here are top 5 stunning machines to consider

Buying and owning a motorcycle is a dream for many. India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and the majority of the motorcycle buyers in the country are gradually inclining towards various premium products from multiple brands that come with higher displacement engines. Over the last few years, the country witnessed a rise in demand for premium motorcycles that come priced well above ₹1 lakh and equipped with a wide range of features and advanced technologies.

The design of motorcycles in India too has witnessed a drastic change over the last decade. Gone are the days when motorcycles used to come with retro themes or mundane styling. Modern motorcycles come with a sleek and bold design that grabs attention. They offer highly superior performance and come equipped with a host of features and advanced technologies.

Here are the top five stunning motorcycles in India that you can consider if you are planning to buy a new model.