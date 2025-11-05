Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black breaks cover at EICMA 2025 with rally design

Royal Enfield has unveiled a new edition of its popular adventure motorcycle at EICMA 2025, the Himalayan Mana Black Edition. The latest version of the Sherpa 450-based ADV was designed as a homage to Mana Pass, one of the highest motorable routes in the world. The Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition arrives with an all-black theme and is fully kitted out from the factory as a purpose-built model for spirited riding.

The Mana Black Edition is a complete, factory-fitted package straight from Royal Enfield’s assembly line. It is tailored with a curated set of official accessories designed for long-distance trips and off-roading, allowing riders to experience the Himalayan to its fullest potential.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition: At a glance:

Category Details Theme Stealth Black livery with matte accents Factory Kit Beak-style front fender, black rally hand guards, rally seat, rally mudguard, tubeless spoked wheels Engine 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder (Sherpa 450) Output 39.5 bhp, 40 Nm Gearbox 6-speed Chassis Steel twin-spar frame, Showa USD forks, rear monoshock Brakes & Wheels 320 mm front disc, 270 mm rear disc, 21/17-inch spoke wheels with tubeless tyres Features Ride modes, switchable ABS, semi-digital display with navigation, LED headlamp Price €6,600 (~ ₹ 6.72 lakh, Italy); £6,400 (~ ₹ 7.38 lakh, UK) India Launch Expected in 2026

Himalayan Mana Black: What it gets

The new version wears a deep Stealth Black livery with matte detailing derived from the rugged tones of Mana Pass, a route situated at 18,478 feet (5,632 metres) above sea level on the India–Tibet border.

The Mana Black Edition is quite distinctive and set apart from the standard Himalayan with its factory-fitted kit, including a prominent beak-style front fender. The kit further adds black rally-style hand guards, a bench-style rally seat with improved grip and long-distance comfort, a rally front mudguard, and tubeless spoked wheels.

Himalayan Mana Black: What is it powered by?

The Himalayan Mana Black Edition carries over the regular model’s Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder platform that introduced ride-by-wire to the nameplate. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the ADV makes 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm of torque. The motor is encased within a steel twin spar frame held up by Showa-sourced USD front forks and a monoshock.

The Mana Black Edition remains on a 21/17-inch spoke wheel setup, wrapped in tubeless tyres. These are fitted with single discs on both ends, measuring 320 mm at the front and 270 mm at the rear.

Himalayan Mana Black: Tech suite

The Mana Black Edition further retains features from the current-gen Himalayan 450, including multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with navigation support. It continues to feature the same round LED headlamp that is found on all new Royal Enfields today.

Himalayan Mana Black: Pricing and availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition is priced at €6,600 (~ ₹6.72 lakh) in Italy and £6,400 (~ ₹7.38 lakh) in the UK, with bookings now open across both regions. While it is not yet officially confirmed for a launch in India, we expect it to arrive sometime by 2026.

