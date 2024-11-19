Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets a new teaser ahead of November 23 launch

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is all set for a launch and the Indian motorcycle maker has just dropped a new teaser for its upcoming bobber ahead of its November 23 launch. The Goan Classic 350 is a revamped version of the Classic 350 and will debut at Motoverse, Royal Enfield’s annual motorcycle and music festival. This is going to be the brand’s fifth motorcycle based on the J-series platform.

The teaser video, available on the brand’s social media channels, gives us a glimpse at the bike’s single-cylinder J-series engine powering the Goan Classic 350. The clip then goes on to showcase a variety of vibrant, kaleidoscopic animations with the ‘RE’ badge at the centre. These are expected to indicate the variety of paint schemes that will be offered with the Goan Classic 350.

Expect to see multiple dual-tone paint schemes, with options ranging from cyan and orange to red over black and a purple finish. Each option will bring a unique design for the Goan Classic’s fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Expected design highlights

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a slightly revised iteration of the existing Classic 350, and as a result, the majority of the changes will be focused around the motorcycle’s hardware. Being designed as a bobber, the Goan Classic 350 is going to feature tall, U-shaped handlebars with white-walled tyres that were a popular choice in the 1960s. The Goan Classic will also feature a single-seat setup that is characteristic of bobber motorcycles. The bike may get a single-seat as standard with a detachable pillion seat as an optional accessory.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Powertrain and features

The Goan Classic 350 will be powered by the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder engine that powers all other J-series motorcycles. This unit makes 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and it is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The upcoming bobber is expected to feature telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks. Braking duties are expected to be taken up by discs at both ends, while the base variants are expected to feature a rear drum brake. The motorcycle is expected to be offered in single and dual-channel ABS variants.

The Goan Classic 350 is similar to the Classic 350, but it will have a different riding position. This new bobber will offer more relaxed ergonomics to attract buyers who want a different style and feel compared to the Classic 350. While there will be distinctive styling elements, the Goan Classic is expected to carry over most of the features from the Classic 350. It will feature an LED headlight and a single-pod instrument cluster. A Tripper navigation module may be featured as an optional accessory.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 that launched earlier this year has a price range of ₹1.93 lakh to ₹2.30 lakh. Expect the Goan Classic 350 to start at ₹2.10 lakh.

