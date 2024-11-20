Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 breaks cover as new Classic 350-based bobber

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the new Goan Classic 350 ahead of its launch. The new Royal Enfield goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 350 but gets a different look and feel that sets it apart. The new Goan Classic 350 will go on sale on November 23, 2024, and will be the fifth bike to based on the J-Series platform.

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. There are styling differences including a different ape-styled handlebar, new colour options with different graphics, a chopped exhaust, and all-LED lighting. The Goan Classic 350 is the first bike based on the J-Series platform to get tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres.

The new Goan Classic 350 will be available in four new colours specifically available on the motorcycle and will be sold with a pillion seat as standard and is also easily removable on the motorbike.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets almost similar dimensions to the Classic 350. The length of the bike is 2,130 mm and the width of the bike without the mirror installed is 825 mm. The overall height of the two-wheeler stands at 1,200 mm measured without the mirrors as well. The wheelbase of the bike is 1,400 mm and the steering locks at 43 degrees.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine

Power will come from the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Price

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be announced on November 23 at Motoverse, RE's annual motorcycle and music festival. We will be riding the bike soon. Make sure to watch out for our review soon after the launch.

