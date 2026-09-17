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Planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15? Here are the key genuine accessories with prices

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2026, 10:09 am
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Yamaha MT 15 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment.

Yamaha MT 15 - Moto GP Images
Yamaha MT 15 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment.
Yamaha MT 15 - Moto GP Images
Yamaha MT 15 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
EMI starting at just
₹2,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Yamaha MT 15 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market. Designed following the Dark Side of Japan styling philosophy, the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is positioned in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment, which is considered one of the most competitive spaces, considering high demand and a wide range of products being sold in this category.

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a naked streetfighter design, posing an aggressive stance. It comes loaded with a host of advanced technology-aided features. Despite the motorcycle being an aggressive and appealing one, there are many customers who seek to add accessories to ensure the machine looks distinctive. Also, there are many accessories that enhance the practicality and utility for the riders.

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If you have been planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15 or already booked one and wondering which accessories to install, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Yamaha accessories on offer, with their pricing that you can explore.

Yamaha MT 15: Genuine accessories to explore

Yamaha offers a wide range of accessories for the MT 15. Some of these accessories are focused on enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle, while some are inclined towards adding more practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance utility. Also, there are some accessories offered by the Japanese two-wheeler giant that ensure better protection for the motorcycle.

Yamaha MT 15: Genuine accessories and price
AccessoriesPrice
Drive chain sprocket kit (Brass) 2,400
Mobile holder - Claw grip 2,100
Mobile holder - Water resistant 1,900
Lever guard 900
Mobile charger 840
Seat cover 590
Skid plate 550
Chain cleaner brush 217
Tank pad 184
Key ring 99
Sticker MT 95

These accessories can be purchased directly from Yamaha's dedicated website. Also, interested customers can purchase these accessories from authorised Yamaha dealerships.

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First Published Date: 17 Sept 2026, 10:09 am IST
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TAGS: Yamaha MT 15

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