Planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15? Here are the key genuine accessories with prices

Yamaha MT 15 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market. Designed following the Dark Side of Japan styling philosophy, the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is positioned in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment, which is considered one of the most competitive spaces, considering high demand and a wide range of products being sold in this category.

Yamaha MT 15 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market's 150-160 cc segment.

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a naked streetfighter design, posing an aggressive stance. It comes loaded with a host of advanced technology-aided features. Despite the motorcycle being an aggressive and appealing one, there are many customers who seek to add accessories to ensure the machine looks distinctive. Also, there are many accessories that enhance the practicality and utility for the riders.

If you have been planning to buy a Yamaha MT 15 or already booked one and wondering which accessories to install, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Yamaha accessories on offer, with their pricing that you can explore.

Yamaha MT 15: Genuine accessories to explore

Yamaha offers a wide range of accessories for the MT 15. Some of these accessories are focused on enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle, while some are inclined towards adding more practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance utility. Also, there are some accessories offered by the Japanese two-wheeler giant that ensure better protection for the motorcycle.

Yamaha MT 15: Genuine accessories and price Accessories Price Drive chain sprocket kit (Brass) ₹ 2,400 Mobile holder - Claw grip ₹ 2,100 Mobile holder - Water resistant ₹ 1,900 Lever guard ₹ 900 Mobile charger ₹ 840 Seat cover ₹ 590 Skid plate ₹ 550 Chain cleaner brush ₹ 217 Tank pad ₹ 184 Key ring ₹ 99 Sticker MT ₹ 95

These accessories can be purchased directly from Yamaha's dedicated website. Also, interested customers can purchase these accessories from authorised Yamaha dealerships.

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